Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $79,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

GBDC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.94. 267,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

