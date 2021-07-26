Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 265.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $3,256,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock valued at $61,165,402. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.