Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,452 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,264 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

