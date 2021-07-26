Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,352 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $74,253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

UPST opened at $116.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.