Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $115.74 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

