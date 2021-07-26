Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $82.95 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

