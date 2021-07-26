Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,785 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

