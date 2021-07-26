Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $156,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $78,541,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $53,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE:PRG opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

