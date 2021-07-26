Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Cap of $741,615.80 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $741,615.80 and $92,146.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

