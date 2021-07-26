Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

