Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.