Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. 24,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.