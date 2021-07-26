Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 868,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

