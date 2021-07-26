Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

