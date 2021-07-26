Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 117.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $9,224,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.