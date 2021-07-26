Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Brady worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

