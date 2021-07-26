Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.73 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TopBuild by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $198.85 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

