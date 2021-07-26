Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

