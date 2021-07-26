Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.05.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$23.55 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

