Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.