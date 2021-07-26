Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

