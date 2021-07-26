Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 1,718.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.