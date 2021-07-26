Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

DPZ stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.32. 648,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

