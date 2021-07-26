Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.00.
DPZ stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.32. 648,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
