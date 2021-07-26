Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's second-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher non-interest income, provision benefits, lower rates and subdued loan demand. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios are other major near-term concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

