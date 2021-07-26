Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's second-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher non-interest income, provision benefits, lower rates and subdued loan demand. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios are other major near-term concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

