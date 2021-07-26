Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $110.00 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.30.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

