Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 242,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $804,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.