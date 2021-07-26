Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

HA opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

