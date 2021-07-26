Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $36.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

