HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0028

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. HeartBout has a market cap of $147,288.70 and approximately $117.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

