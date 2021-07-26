HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0028

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $147,288.70 and approximately $117.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00839993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083955 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

