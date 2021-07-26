Hedera Hashgraph Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $240.93 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00233303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030886 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005817 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,955,818 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

