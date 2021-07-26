Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 17,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,147,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.