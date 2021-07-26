Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,596 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.86% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $16.07 on Monday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

