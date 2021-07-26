Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $18.01 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $24,458,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.72. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.