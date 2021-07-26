Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. 7,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,802. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

