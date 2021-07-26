Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $34,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after buying an additional 816,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after buying an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,531,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

