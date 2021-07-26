Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.20 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

