Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 2,945 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

