Holocene Advisors LP Has $245,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,343 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

