Holocene Advisors LP Has $769,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

