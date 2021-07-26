Holocene Advisors LP Invests $424,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,378.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 917.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

