Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $326,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

