Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

