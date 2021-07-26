Homrich & Berg Has $53.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,587 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

