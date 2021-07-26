Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.
HON stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
