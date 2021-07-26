Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.