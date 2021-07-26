Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

