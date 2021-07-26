Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $12.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

