HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.28% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYD stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

