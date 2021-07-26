HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

